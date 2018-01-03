Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Boone Co. 61, Ryle 30

Campbell Co. 77, Mason Co. 68

Conner 57, Lloyd Memorial 56

Dixie Heights 58, St. Henry 49

Floyd Central, Ind. 65, Lou. Ballard 60

Gallatin Co. 78, Eminence 52

George Rogers Clark 59, Paris 52

Grant Co. 88, Williamstown 39

Lou. DeSales 62, Lou. Moore 52

Lou. Iroquois 68, Lou. Shawnee 36

Lou. Male 67, Lou. Southern 50

Meade Co. 62, Bullitt Central 57

Newport 77, Augusta 35

Wolfe Co. 88, Riverside Christian 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop Brossart 54, Newport 42

Campbell Co. 69, Newport Central Catholic 38

Cooper 67, Notre Dame 50

George Rogers Clark 69, Paris 42

Harrison Co. 55, Bath Co. 37

Lexington Catholic 51, Lex. Christian 25

Lou. Ballard 48, Floyd Central, Ind. 40

Lou. Mercy 81, Collins 51

Lou. Sacred Heart 74, Nelson Co. 35

Mason Co. 62, West Carter 59

North Bullitt 71, Lou. Fern Creek 50

Paintsville 64, Knott Co. Central 60

Piarist 33, Cordia 20

Russell 55, Raceland 28

Scott Co. 65, Madison Central 40

Simon Kenton 60, Scott 51

South Oldham 65, Gallatin Co. 40

Wolfe Co. 78, Riverside Christian 16

