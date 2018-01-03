Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Boone Co. 61, Ryle 30
Campbell Co. 77, Mason Co. 68
Conner 57, Lloyd Memorial 56
Dixie Heights 58, St. Henry 49
Floyd Central, Ind. 65, Lou. Ballard 60
Gallatin Co. 78, Eminence 52
George Rogers Clark 59, Paris 52
Grant Co. 88, Williamstown 39
Lou. DeSales 62, Lou. Moore 52
Lou. Iroquois 68, Lou. Shawnee 36
Lou. Male 67, Lou. Southern 50
Meade Co. 62, Bullitt Central 57
Newport 77, Augusta 35
Wolfe Co. 88, Riverside Christian 27
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Brossart 54, Newport 42
Campbell Co. 69, Newport Central Catholic 38
Cooper 67, Notre Dame 50
George Rogers Clark 69, Paris 42
Harrison Co. 55, Bath Co. 37
Lexington Catholic 51, Lex. Christian 25
Lou. Ballard 48, Floyd Central, Ind. 40
Lou. Mercy 81, Collins 51
Lou. Sacred Heart 74, Nelson Co. 35
Mason Co. 62, West Carter 59
North Bullitt 71, Lou. Fern Creek 50
Paintsville 64, Knott Co. Central 60
Piarist 33, Cordia 20
Russell 55, Raceland 28
Scott Co. 65, Madison Central 40
Simon Kenton 60, Scott 51
South Oldham 65, Gallatin Co. 40
Wolfe Co. 78, Riverside Christian 16
