LMPD pays officer who shared controversial meme to drop lawsuit and retire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has reached a settlement agreement with a detective who sued after he was disciplined for sharing a controversial meme on Facebook.

LMPD will pay Ryan Scanlan more than $22,000.

In return, he agreed to retire from the force immediately, and not take further legal action against LMPD.

Scanlan was suspended and demoted in 2016 after sharing the controversial post some called racist and insensitive.

