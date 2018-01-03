Former LMPD lieutenant sentenced for sexual abuse of daughter

Sean Jackman posing in his uniform with his family. (Source: Family photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant will spend more than a decade in jail for sexually abusing his adoptive daughter.

Sean Jackman pleaded guilty to a dozen counts including incest, sex abuse and sodomy. That was in Oct. 2017, about a year after he was charged.

The abuse started when the girl was 10 and happened between 2001 and 2005.

She spoke out about the abuse in Sept. of 2017. He pleaded guilty short after.

Jackman was officially sentenced to 15 years in prison. Under his plea deal he will not be eligible for probation.

Jackman had retired from LMPD before he was charged.

