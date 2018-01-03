Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima back to work at JCPS - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima back to work at JCPS

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Councilman Vitalis Lanshima is back to work at Jefferson County Public Schools, but not in a classroom.

Lanshima was fired from his position as a special education teacher at Ramsey Middle School for "conduct unbecoming of a teacher."

However, he appealed the dismissal and was reinstated.

JCPS says Lanshima's been reassigned to the English as a Second Language office, where he's been assisting families as they transition to the district.

He was sworn in as a councilman in December, representing District 21 and taking over the seat left vacant by Dan Johnson.

