Water, ice and wind chill: Just another day at the office for LWC crews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It might be hard to imagine how miserable it would be going to work, digging into the frozen ground, getting covered with freezing water to fix a ruptured water main.

But that is exactly what has been going on for repair crews of the Louisville Water Company.

Ripped up pavement and ice on top a saturated soil are just the signs of the times as single digit temperatures continue to cause an ongoing series of breaks.

Crew leader Jerry Palin said it is not unusual to end up covered in ice after getting sprayed by the escaping water. Under the freezing conditions, it can take up to 50% longer to complete repairs.

"We try to get in and out [of the cold] every half hour or so to warm up, then jump back out and go after it," he told us.

On Wednesday, the Louisville Water Company reported 29 breaks repaired over a three day period. There were 13 more breaks on Wednesday.

And it won't get warmer soon enough. Even if the repair crews manage to stay dry, the wind is always a problem.

"The wind," Palin said. "The wind chill gets really bad."

The only way to get through it it to layer, layer, layer. And there's no rest for the weary.

In just the last three hours of Wednesday, three more breaks were reported.

