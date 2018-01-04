8 hurt in crash involving 2 charter buses, semi

A crash that hurt eight passengers on a charter bus and closed northbound Interstate 71 during Thursday's morning rush occurred as they were being transferred to another bus due on the side of the road "in a bad location," authorities said.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in Walton, before the I-71/75 split.

The victims all suffered minor injuries and were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital Florence in ambulances, dispatchers said.

Then, to make matters worse, a secondary crash scattered glass all over the highway, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities were first called to the area when Greyhound asked for assistance as they moved passengers from one bus to another due to mechanical difficulties, said sheriff's spokesman Tom Scheben.

The transfer took place on the side of the road "in a bad location," he wrote in a prepared statement.

Moments later, the semi - a Tracie McCormick Inc. tractor trailer (Murfreesboro, Tennessee) operated by Ernest Brooks, 40 out of Childserburg, Alabama - side-swiped both buses as he was passing by, according to Scheben.

While deputies were handling that scene, a secondary collision occurred about 90 minutes later nearby due to stopped traffic.

A glass truck from Louisville Plate Glass was in the right lane approaching the stopped traffic when the driver, Desmond Anderson, 38, of Louisville, swerved and collided with a stopped tanker truck.

The glass truck continued sideways into the cable barrier. It hit another stopped semi and a van, knocking the van into the vehicle in front of it, scattering glass all over the highway, according to Scheben.

Kentucky State Highway Department responded to sweep up all the broken glass, which amounted to a pickup truckload.

Two ambulances responded to take injured victims to hospitals, dispatchers said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.