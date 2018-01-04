Fire starts at Clifton restaurant

The fire was reported at the Irish Rover, located at 2319 Frankfort Avenue, at 5:46 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews were called to a restaurant in Clifton Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at the Irish Rover, located at 2319 Frankfort Avenue, at 5:46 a.m.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the flames quickly.

According to a post on The Irish Rover's Facebook page, the damage was contained in the entryway.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

