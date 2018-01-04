Interstate 275 to be closed for hours after semi crash

The car carrier overturned near the Petersburg exit (FOX19 NOW)

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 could be shut down for hours due to a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday.

A car-carrier trailer overturned near KY-8, just past the Petersburg exit, around 10:45 a.m.

The interstate will likely be closed for up to five hours while wreckers remove the vehicles and semi-truck, according to Kentucky Transportation spokesperson Nancy Wood.

No injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic will be directed to take the Petersburg Exit and re-enter on I-275 West during the closure.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

