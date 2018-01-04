Interstate 275 to be closed for hours after semi crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Interstate 275 to be closed for hours after semi crash

The car carrier overturned near the Petersburg exit (FOX19 NOW)
HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 could be shut down for hours due to a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday.

A car-carrier trailer overturned near KY-8, just past the Petersburg exit, around 10:45 a.m.

The interstate will likely be closed for up to five hours while wreckers remove the vehicles and semi-truck, according to Kentucky Transportation spokesperson Nancy Wood. 

No injuries were reported.

Eastbound traffic will be directed to take the Petersburg Exit and re-enter on I-275 West during the closure. 

