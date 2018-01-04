It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

MIAMI (AP) - It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees Fahrenheit (5 degrees Celsius) early Thursday in parts of South Florida. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.

Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino tweeted a photograph of an iguana lying belly-up next to his swimming pool. WPEC-TV posted images of an iguana on its back on a Palm Beach County road.

Green iguanas are an exotic species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

They're not the only reptiles stunned by this week's cold snap: sea turtles also stiffen up when temperatures fall. Wildlife officials say the frigid animals may appear dead but often are still alive.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling

    Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:09 PM EST2018-01-04 18:09:37 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-04 18:49:59 GMT
    Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...More >>
    Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.More >>

  • Virginia Republican's lucky win solidifies GOP House control

    Virginia Republican's lucky win solidifies GOP House control

    Thursday, January 4 2018 4:59 AM EST2018-01-04 09:59:26 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:49 PM EST2018-01-04 18:49:32 GMT
    A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.More >>
    A Virginia legislative election that could determine which party controls the House of is set to be decided by chance after an election, a recount and a legal battle all failed to determine a winner.More >>

  • Massive storm roars into East Coast; record cold to follow

    Massive storm roars into East Coast; record cold to follow

    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:29 AM EST2018-01-04 06:29:25 GMT
    Thursday, January 4 2018 1:45 PM EST2018-01-04 18:45:47 GMT

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

    More >>

    The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly