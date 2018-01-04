TARC bus crashes into building

Five people reported injuries following the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Multiple people were injured when a TARC bus hit a building in the Portland neighborhood.

The crash was reported at 16th and Bank streets at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The bus hit the KFI Seating building and possibly three other vehicles.

MetroSafe said five people were injured. The extent of their injuries was not released but dispatchers said none of the injuries were critical.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

