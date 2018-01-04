Our Kayla VanMeter has a special announcement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - I'm pregnant!

Yes, you read this right, the belly you've noticed on-air recently isn't one I can blame on the holiday treats in which I shamelessly indulged. In fact, I can give credit to my husband!

As many of you know, back in September, I married the love of my life, Willie. We knew years before we said "I do" that conceiving a baby after marriage would not only be a dream come true, but a gift we both hoped to give one another.

Four weeks after our wedding, we took an at-home pregnancy test that brought both of us to tears. Much quicker than anticipated, but in timing we both dreamed of, we were expecting a baby!

To date, we are 15 weeks pregnant, expecting our baby on June 26. With these numbers, you can likely do the math. We conceived the first day of our honeymoon, while in Hawaii. (This means we get to celebrate our baby's first birthday in Hawaii, right? Help me convince Willie!)

I want to loop all of you in on this experience, as it will be my first time giving birth and you will get to see me grow, mentally and physically every single day for the next six or seven months. I know I'm not the first woman to become pregnant, nor am I the last, but maybe my blog posts will resonate in some way? Maybe you're a mom yourself? Perhaps you're expecting, too? You might learn I have quite a bit in common with a lot of you, as I begin to give more detail about my personal life and relationships.

With that said, please forgive the fatigued look, at times, and the stumbles while speaking with "pregnancy brain." I hope these posts are something you can enjoy with me. If nothing more, I'll have fun material to read to our baby in several years, right?

