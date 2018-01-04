Five barn owls hatched in southern Indiana

The owls can be viewed on a livestream. (Source: DNR)

BEDFORD, IN (WAVE) – A second round of barn owl chicks is good news for the owl population in Indiana.

DNR officials said the eggs, which were laid in September, were the second round for a pair of owls this nesting season.

The “bonus eggs” are good news since barn owls are endangered in Indiana. Only 10 nests were reported statewide in 2015.

During the second round, five chicks hatched. Officials said three of the chicks appeared healthy and two of the chicks were much smaller.

Biologists inspected the chicks on Dec. 5 and placed identification bands on their legs.

“The survival of the chicks will depend on food availability over the next few weeks,” DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife nongame bird biologist Allisyn Gillet said in a release. “There must be enough prey to feed both adults and chicks in order to have a successful second nest.”

DNR said the owls successfully raised six owls in late spring.

You can watch the owl family on YouTube by clicking here.

