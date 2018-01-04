Republic Bank Boys LIT names championship trophy after Earl Cox

Republic Bank Boys LIT to name Championship Trophy after the late Earl Cox

LOUISVILLE, KY - The 71st Annual Republic Bank Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament (LIT) announced today that the championship trophy will now be called the Earl Cox Championship Trophy.

Earl Cox, who died at the age of 86 in December 2016, was a fixture in Louisville sports reporting, starting with the Courier-Journal in the 1950s and for the Voice-Tribune from the 1980s until his retirement in 2013. Throughout these years, Earl was a friend to local high school sports and especially the LIT. Earl was a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame and the Dawahares/Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Scott Trager, vice chairman of Republic Bancorp stated, “Earl was a fixture for many years at all of the Republic Bank Boys LIT games. We sorely miss his presence and reporting. We are delighted to name this championship trophy after him. It is well deserved.”

Jerry Wyman, JCPS Director of Athletics and Activities stated, “We are pleased to name this trophy after Earl Cox. He was a friend to the Boys LIT for many years and we feel that it’s a fitting way to honor his contributions to high school sports in the area.”

The 71st Republic Bank Boys Louisville Invitational Tournament will take place on January 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 at the Cantrell Gym at Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Highway, Louisville. The Championship Game will be on Saturday, January 13 at 7:30 PM.