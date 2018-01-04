Suspect in carjacking arraigned on multiple charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the men involved in a carjacking that resulted in two responding Louisville Metro police officers being injured faced a judge this morning.

Juileon Brady, 18, is arrested Jan 3. at Preston and Gray Streets.

The carjacking happened a short time earlier at or near the Norton Healthcare complex in downtown Louisville. Brady's arrest report says he admitted to being the driver in the carjacking and robbery. Police say Brady was found with some of the victim's property a short time after the robbery.

After being read his Miranda Rights, Brady admitted to being the driver for "the crew that committed the robbery," and told detectives the gun used belonged to him.

It was learned during Brady's arraignment at the Louisville Metro Corrections courtroom that police saw him fleeing from the stolen car and that he also refused orders to stop. Officers also said Brady pulled a gun from his waistband and dropped while he ran away. During the foot chase, a detective collided with an unmarked police car causing more than $1,000 in damage to the hood and front end of the vehicle. Brady was taken into custody just feet from where the unmarked police car was parked.

The injuries to the responding officers were reported to be minor.

Brady is also facing an escape charge. On Nov. 21 while in the Home Incarceration Program, Brady removed his ankle bracelet and left the place he was supposed to be.

The court also said Brady violated a domestic violence order on Dec. 15. The woman who took out that DVO said Brady followed her onto a TARC bus, sat down next to her and followed after she got off. Court documents say Brady pulled a gun on the woman and told her not to go anywhere and to follow him. Brady stuck the woman in the face with his fist before fleeing.

Judge Sean Delahanty continued Brady's bond at $250,000 cash and set his next court date for Jan. 16

