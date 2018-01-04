Five to enter prestigious UofL Athletics Hall of Fame

Source: University of Louisville Sports Information Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Five outstanding individuals will be inducted into the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Feb. 2, in the Brown & Williamson Club of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

The impressive list consists of Keola Calderon, a member of the Cardinals' initial softball class who was honored on the Conference USA All-Decade team; Sharon Bellamy Richardson, UofL's ninth-leading career scorer who helped the Cardinals' women's basketball team reach three NCAA Tournament appearances; Adrian Cann, an All-America soccer defender who was twice named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year; Reece Gaines, an All-American men's basketball player for the Cardinals who is fourth in career scoring at UofL; and Jessica Javelet, a three-time All-America field hockey star who is the Cardinals' career scoring leader and was the 2007 valedictorian of the UofL business school.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and the induction ceremony will follow. Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased online through “My Cardinal Account” online at GoCards.com or at this direct link: http://uofl.me/2CRBNov. Additional information may be obtained via email at ronee@gocards.com or by calling 502-852-2015. The inductees will also be recognized at halftime of the Cardinals' Feb. 3 men's basketball game against Florida State.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome back and honor these five terrific individuals who are legends in each of their respective UofL sports programs," said UofL Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. "All five have made lasting contributions to Cardinal Athletics that now culminate in their induction to this prestigious hall of fame."

Sharon Bellamy Richardson (1995-99) helped the Cardinals win regular season Conference USA championships in 1997 and 1999. She ranks ninth all-time in school history with 1,577 points and led the team in scoring her junior and senior seasons. During her senior season, she averaged 18.8 points per game, which ranks eighth all-time in school history. Her 851 career rebounds rank third all-time and she is fifth with 25 career double-doubles.

Bellamy Richardson helped the Cardinals produce a combined 78-43 record and earn three trips to the NCAA Tournament in her four years. She was named first team All-Conference USA as a senior and third team All-Conference USA following her sophomore and junior seasons. She earned Conference USA All-Tournament Team accolades as a junior.

Keola Calderon (2000-03) was part of the initial class of freshmen slated to start the softball program in its inaugural season and was a member of the first four-year graduating class. Calderon was a four-time All-Conference USA selection and was named to the 2000 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-South Region second team – becoming the first Louisville player to earn the honor.

A native of Orcutt, Calif., she did not miss a game during her collegiate career and started all but one. The consummate utility player saw time in the outfield, first base, third base and at designated player while helping Louisville establish itself as one of the top contenders in Conference USA. She was the only Cardinal named to the C-USA All-Decade team in 2004. She is ranked in the top five in career games played, games started and doubles and holds a spot among the top 10 leaders in all-time hits, triples, RBIs and walks.

Adrian Cann (2000-03) was an All-American second team selection by both College Soccer News and Soccer Times as a senior in 2003. A two-time Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year selection (2002, 2003), he started and competed in 76 matches for the Cardinals as a four-time All-C-USA first team honoree.

Following his highly successful career as a Cardinal, Cann became the UofL men's soccer program's first Major League Soccer SuperDraft selection in 2004, going 16th overall (first round) to the Colorado Rapids. During his lengthy professional career, Cann appeared in more than 185 matches competing in the MLS, United Soccer League and North American Soccer League as well as leagues in Canada, England and Denmark. A native of Ontario, Canada, Cann has nine international caps for Canada.

A four-year starter in the Cardinals' backcourt who ranks fourth on the UofL career scoring list with 1,945 points, Reece Gaines (1999-2003) earned second-team All-America honors by The Sporting News, ESPN.com, and Sports Illustrated as a senior. A finalist for national player of the year awards and one of 10 finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, Gaines was a double-figure scorer in 31 games as a senior and in 99 games for his career.

Gaines is third in career three-point goals at UofL with 225 and his 475 career assists rank seventh. His 673 points as a junior are the sixth-most ever for a Louisville player in a single season and his 159 assists as a senior was the fifth-highest single-season total ever at Louisville. He scored a career-high 37 points against Saint Louis as a junior, which is tied for the seventh-highest in UofL history. Gaines was the 15th selection overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2003 NBA Draft first round and played three seasons in the NBA with the Magic, Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks. He is currently an assistant men's basketball coach for Eastern Kentucky University.

Jessica Javelet (2003-06) was the program's first three-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-America selection (2004, 2005, 2006) and earned Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2005 and 2006. The three-time all-conference team member is the most prolific scorer in program history, owning both the season and career records for goals and points. A native of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., she capped her career as the school's first Honda Award finalist for field hockey.

As successful as she was on the field, Javelet was equally accomplished in the classroom. She graduated in 2007 with a 4.0 GPA in marketing as the valedictorian of the business school and was honored as UofL's Outstanding Graduating Senior. The program's only three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American was also named the 2006-07 Big East Female Scholar Athlete of the Year and earned an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship. She was selected to USA Field Hockey's Under 21 team in 2005 and trained within the national team program until 2009. Javelet competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics as a member of the USA Women's Rugby Sevens team.