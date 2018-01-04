GOP candidate Rebecca Johnson says reversing KY's opioid crisis starts with legalizing medical marijuana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In one of the first statements issued by GOP candidate Rebecca Johnson's campaign, the nominee weighed in on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to change federal policy on marijuana legalization.

David Adams, spokesperson for Johnson campaign, released the statement on Thursday.

In the statement, Johnson said "Reversing the opioid crisis in Kentucky starts with marijuana."

Bullitt County State House candidate Johnson is the widow of Kentucky lawmaker Dan Johnson. Johnson is running in a special election for the 49th House District seat her husband occupied before he committed suicide in December.

"I want the politicians to put their big boy pants on and free up marijuana to do what it can do to help our people," Johnson said in a statement. "My opponent has been a long time profile in cowardice on this and many other issues. That failure is what this campaign will be about until she loses again."

On Thursday, Sessions rescinded an Obama-era Justice Department policy that paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country.

The rescinded policy generally barred federal law enforcement officials from interfering with marijuana sales in states where the drug is legal.

"With his odd administrative move against states on cannabis rights, Jeff Sessions has turned himself into Darth Vader," Johnson said in a statement. "President Trump should send him back to Alabama now."

Rebecca Johnson was nominated by the Bullitt County GOP and was declared the party's official candidate on the ballot on Tuesday, December 28.

Johnson will face Democrat Linda Belcher in the February 20 special election.

Belcher, the former 49th District State Representative, was defeated by Dan Johnson for the seat in the 2016 General Election.

Residents of the 49th District have until January 22 to register in the special election.

