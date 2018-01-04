Murder victim's friend now missing since her disappearance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been more than a week since a mother started looking for her son, Austin Gamez.

Now, the Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for him too.

Gamez was friends with Teressa McCoy, 27, who police said was found shot to death on Dec. 27.

RELATED STORIES

+ Young mother left for dead along industrial road

Her body was found inside an SUV parked at the Bessler Auto Parts salvage yard on Strawberry Lane. She'd been shot, but still had on her seat belt.

LMPD hasn't made any arrests in McCoy's homicide, and said they are trying to find Gamez to learn anything they can about her case. Police say they do not have enough information to classify Gamez as a witness, victim or a suspect.

At this point, they just want to find him. Officers are investigating his disappearance as a missing person's case.

Gamez has not answered his phone or reached out to family.

He also missed his son's birthday, something the family says is completely out of character. They have launched a campaign for his safe return by posting information on social media. The post has been shared through numerous pages.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: Woman suspected of shoplifting beats corrections officer

+ LMPD releases more info on gun stolen with police car

+ Arson investigators: Fire at popular Clifton restaurant intentionally set

Gamez's family said he was last seen in the south end of Louisville.

Anyone with information on where Gamez might be located is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.