Check your Powerball tickets: $50k winner in Louisville

Someone in Louisville won $50,000 in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. (Source: WAVE 3 News File photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Good news if you forgot to get your Powerball tickets Wednesday -- there were no jackpot winners.

But, there were a few $50,000 winning tickets sold in Kentucky. One, at the Five Star located off Fern Valley Road in Louisville.

The Powerball numbers for Jan. 3, 2018 are: 02, 18, 37, 39, 42 and a Powerball of 12.

>> Get great money-saving tips on wave3.com

As of right now, none of the winners have come forward, but they do have 180 days.

The Powerball Jackpot has now rolled over and is up to $550 million. That means the cash option is up to $347.9 million!

The Mega Millions Jackpot is also up again, to $445 million.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is Friday, Jan. 5. The Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 6.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.