JCPS opens new West Louisville Satellite Office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the new West Louisville Satellite Office inside the California Community Center on Thursday.

District officials, including acting superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, were on hand to cut the ribbon for the new facility.

"When dealing with families in West Louisville, I always saw that challenges that when we have a central office that is located outside of the community," Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said in November, when the project was finalized.

For some parents in the West End, getting to the other side of town for a parent-teacher conference or a class event was not an option.

"My children are bused out to Valley Station every day and while I'm located downtown so it's hard for me to get the communication with the school besides over the phone," Taylor Payne, a parent of two at Lane Elementary, said.

That's just one of the reasons the district decided to open up a satellite office in the West End.

"This is just not for the neighborhood," Pollio said. "We extend any JCPS person, any parent who needs services from JCPS can come to this location to receive services."

JCPS said in a statement that the new office will provide vital resources, services and information to families.

The Offices of Diversity, Equity and Poverty Programs, Exceptional Child Education, Student Assignment, Student Relations and Title I are a few of the departments students and families will find at the West Louisville location.

The City of Louisville, which operates the community center, is allowing JCPS to use the new space free of charge.

The satellite office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

