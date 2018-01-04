Hardin Co. opens new elementary school

Students on their first day at the new Cecilia Valley Elementary School in Hardin County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Hardin County opened its newest elementary school on Thursday.

Cecilia Valley Elementary School, located on Main Street in Cecilia, KY, opened to students on the first day of class after winter break.

The new school replaces 79-year-old Howevalley Elementary.

Even though Cecilia Valley is brand new and in a new location, there are a lot of similarities between it and Howevalley, according to Interim Principal Carlena Sheeran.

"There's a lot of changes but you know, our kids and our families are the same, and our staff are the same, so we really feel like we will bring the same spirit from our old school up to this school," Sheeran said.

Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a statement that:

"Everyone was dedicated to see this project to completion. I am excited that students and staff will have a wonderful new home in which to learn, teach and experience the vast amount of educational opportunities Cecilia Valley Elementary School offers."

Ground for the new school was broken in May 2016.

An open house at Cecilia Valley for parents will be held later this month.

A community open house will be held in the Spring of 2018.

