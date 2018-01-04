Murray State men's basketball gets the win over SEMO

The Racers men's basketball team got the win over the Redhawks on Jan. 4 in Murray by a score of 89-73.

Racers Guard Jonathan Stark led all scorers with 36 points.

Murray State plays UT Martin Saturday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center in Murray.

SEMO plays Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

