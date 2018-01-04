Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bath Co. 47, Nicholas Co. 43
Bellevue 56, Ludlow 50
Beth Haven 74, Evangel Christian 53
Breckinridge Co. 69, Muhlenberg County 63
Clinton Co. 60, Pickett County, Tenn. 45
Dayton 46, Heritage Academy 27
East Carter 55, West Carter 47
Lex. Bryan Station 68, Madison Central 62
Lou. Collegiate 64, Thomas Nelson 46
Pineville 69, Thomas Walker, Va. 54
Whitefield Academy 51, Lou. St. Francis 50
|Mustang Madness
McCracken County 61, Christian Co. 44
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Letcher County Central vs. Leslie Co., ppd. to Jan 11.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boyd Co. 89, Fleming Co. 42
Caldwell Co. 50, Dawson Springs 36
Calvary Christian 47, Silver Grove 15
Conner 63, Boone Co. 57
Elizabethtown 80, Adair Co. 42
Franklin Co. 56, Lex. Henry Clay 48
Hancock Co. 55, Cannelton, Ind. 29
Hazard 75, Powell Co. 55
Highlands 55, Walton-Verona 44
Lex. Lafayette 71, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50
Lou. Portland Christian 43, Ky. School for the Deaf 20
Montgomery Co. 73, Bracken Co. 62
Murray 58, Ballard Memorial 21
Nicholas Co. 45, Estill Co. 40
Thomas Nelson 74, Lou. Collegiate 24
Whitefield Academy 72, Lou. St. Francis 47
