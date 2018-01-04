Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Bath Co. 47, Nicholas Co. 43

Bellevue 56, Ludlow 50

Beth Haven 74, Evangel Christian 53

Breckinridge Co. 69, Muhlenberg County 63

Clinton Co. 60, Pickett County, Tenn. 45

Dayton 46, Heritage Academy 27

East Carter 55, West Carter 47

Lex. Bryan Station 68, Madison Central 62

Lou. Collegiate 64, Thomas Nelson 46

Pineville 69, Thomas Walker, Va. 54

Whitefield Academy 51, Lou. St. Francis 50

Mustang Madness

McCracken County 61, Christian Co. 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Letcher County Central vs. Leslie Co., ppd. to Jan 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Boyd Co. 89, Fleming Co. 42

Caldwell Co. 50, Dawson Springs 36

Calvary Christian 47, Silver Grove 15

Conner 63, Boone Co. 57

Elizabethtown 80, Adair Co. 42

Franklin Co. 56, Lex. Henry Clay 48

Hancock Co. 55, Cannelton, Ind. 29

Hazard 75, Powell Co. 55

Highlands 55, Walton-Verona 44

Lex. Lafayette 71, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50

Lou. Portland Christian 43, Ky. School for the Deaf 20

Montgomery Co. 73, Bracken Co. 62

Murray 58, Ballard Memorial 21

Nicholas Co. 45, Estill Co. 40

Thomas Nelson 74, Lou. Collegiate 24

Whitefield Academy 72, Lou. St. Francis 47

