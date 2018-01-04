Man shot in park in Shawnee neighborhood

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. Thursday. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night.

It was reported just after 10 p.m. on Jewell Street near 36th. The scene ended up being inside E. Leland Taylor Park.

MetroSafe confirmed one man was shot.

The extent of his injuries are not known but emergency responders took the victim to University Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information should call the anonymous police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

