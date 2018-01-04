Mayor Fischer touts Louisville growth, criticizes Frankfort in State of City address

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer delivered his State of the City Address on Thursday, Jan. 4.

He touched on several topics including Louisville's job growth, downtown construction, tourism, affordable housing and education.

The mayor touted accomplishments in the city, but didn't ignore items that need attention.

He also focused on what he thinks needs to be done in Frankfort regarding Kentucky's pension woes and tax code.

"Kentucky's communities have critical needs in terms of education, health, social services and infrastructure. To meet them, Frankfort must broaden the tax base," Fischer said. "That means we must reform an outdated system that exempts as much as it taxes. We need to take a hard look at a tax code that exempts luxury items. It doesn't make any sense to consider cuts that could impact your child's classroom, law enforcement, drug treatment or our justice system when we don't even tax country club memberships or limousines."

Mayor Fischer acknowledged changes have to be made. But he cautioned lawmakers about making policies that could hurt the city, noting Louisville is the economic engine for the state.

