Thursday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Hammond Clark 59, Calumet 58
Merrillville 67, Hammond Morton 44
S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, Jimtown 33
|Greene County Invitational
|Consolation
Bloomington Lighthouse 63, Eminence 53
White River Valley 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 31
|Hendricks County Tournament
|Semifinal
Avon 78, Tri-West 65
Brownsburg 61, Plainfield 49
|Henry County Tournament
|First Round
Knightstown 53, Blue River 49, OT
Shenandoah 66, Tri 36
|Madison County Tournament
|Consolation
Frankton 79, Anderson Prep Academy 23
Liberty Christian 70, Elwood 44
|Semifinal
Anderson 66, Lapel 56
Pendleton Hts. 77, Alexandria 45
|Randolph County Tournament
|Semifinal
Monroe Central 46, Randolph Southern 44
Union City 81, Union (Modoc) 27
|Rivertown Classic
|First Round
Lawrenceburg 73, Rising Sun 56
S. Dearborn 61, Switzerland Co. 51
|Wayne County Tournament
|First Round
Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 51
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Columbus Christian vs. Indiana Deaf, ppd.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Attica 49, Covington 31
Austin 45, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
Beech Grove 62, Indpls Roncalli 55
Benton Central 49, McCutcheon 44
Bethesda Christian 58, Clinton Central 36
Bloomington Lighthouse 29, Eminence 26
Boone Grove 54, River Forest 24
Castle 98, Ev. Reitz 28
Caston 28, Culver 22
Clinton Prairie 31, Seeger 23
Columbus East 52, Seymour 49
Covenant Christian 33, Eastern Hancock 32
Crothersville 61, Christian Academy 54, 2OT
Dubois 64, Shoals 13
Eastern (Greene) 50, Providence Cristo Rey 28
Gibson Southern 59, Boonville 48
Goshen 36, Mishawaka 32
Greenwood Christian 44, Hauser 25
Hamilton Hts. 77, Cass 18
Hammond Noll 57, Andrean 46
Hancock Co., Ky. 55, Cannelton 29
Heritage Hills 62, S. Spencer 34
Indiana Deaf 51, Fountain Central 32
Indpls Ben Davis 77, Indpls N. Central 71
Indpls Cathedral 57, Lawrence Central 41
Indpls Herron 42, Indpls Metro 37
Indpls Howe 57, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 29
Indpls Lutheran 71, Central Christian 10
Indpls Pike 65, Lawrence North 59
Jasper 55, Forest Park 43
Kankakee Valley 68, N. Judson 62
Lafayette Catholic 57, Twin Lakes 53
Loogootee 48, Wood Memorial 30
Madison Shawe 56, Rock Creek Academy 49
Morgan Twp. 71, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 22
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40
N. Decatur 56, S. Decatur 44
N. Harrison 58, Providence 28
N. Knox 57, Southridge 33
N. Vermillion 38, Riverton Parke 28
New Albany 45, Madison 41
New Castle 59, Wapahani 29
Northfield 53, Tippecanoe Valley 52
Northwestern 60, W. Lafayette 19
Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 58, S. Newton 19
Penn 71, S. Bend Adams 19
Pioneer 62, Frontier 55, OT
Rockville 61, Turkey Run 29
S. Bend St. Joseph's 78, Jimtown 18
S. Central (Elizabeth) 58, Crawford Co. 52
Salem 77, Mitchell 46
Scottsburg 67, Clarksville 28
Sheridan 54, Tipton 48
Silver Creek 56, Borden 15
Southside Christian 32, Indpls Lighthouse South 29
Tri-Central 38, Carroll (Flora) 25
Trinity Lutheran 61, W. Washington 55
University 91, Indpls Scecina 38
Vincennes Rivet 42, Linton 39
Warren Central 34, Hamilton Southeastern 33
Washington 42, Pike Central 39
|Shelby County Tournament
|First Round
Triton Central 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 34
Waldron 43, Morristown 29
|Wayne County Tournament
|First Round
Cambridge City 31, Centerville 21
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Prairie vs. S. Bend Washington, ppd.
Tri-County vs. N. Newton, ppd.
