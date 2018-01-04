Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Hammond Clark 59, Calumet 58

Merrillville 67, Hammond Morton 44

S. Bend St. Joseph's 51, Jimtown 33

Greene County Invitational Consolation

Bloomington Lighthouse 63, Eminence 53

White River Valley 53, N. Central (Farmersburg) 31

Hendricks County Tournament Semifinal

Avon 78, Tri-West 65

Brownsburg 61, Plainfield 49

Henry County Tournament First Round

Knightstown 53, Blue River 49, OT

Shenandoah 66, Tri 36

Madison County Tournament Consolation

Frankton 79, Anderson Prep Academy 23

Liberty Christian 70, Elwood 44

Semifinal

Anderson 66, Lapel 56

Pendleton Hts. 77, Alexandria 45

Randolph County Tournament Semifinal

Monroe Central 46, Randolph Southern 44

Union City 81, Union (Modoc) 27

Rivertown Classic First Round

Lawrenceburg 73, Rising Sun 56

S. Dearborn 61, Switzerland Co. 51

Wayne County Tournament First Round

Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Columbus Christian vs. Indiana Deaf, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Attica 49, Covington 31

Austin 45, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

Beech Grove 62, Indpls Roncalli 55

Benton Central 49, McCutcheon 44

Bethesda Christian 58, Clinton Central 36

Bloomington Lighthouse 29, Eminence 26

Boone Grove 54, River Forest 24

Castle 98, Ev. Reitz 28

Caston 28, Culver 22

Clinton Prairie 31, Seeger 23

Columbus East 52, Seymour 49

Covenant Christian 33, Eastern Hancock 32

Crothersville 61, Christian Academy 54, 2OT

Dubois 64, Shoals 13

Eastern (Greene) 50, Providence Cristo Rey 28

Gibson Southern 59, Boonville 48

Goshen 36, Mishawaka 32

Greenwood Christian 44, Hauser 25

Hamilton Hts. 77, Cass 18

Hammond Noll 57, Andrean 46

Hancock Co., Ky. 55, Cannelton 29

Heritage Hills 62, S. Spencer 34

Indiana Deaf 51, Fountain Central 32

Indpls Ben Davis 77, Indpls N. Central 71

Indpls Cathedral 57, Lawrence Central 41

Indpls Herron 42, Indpls Metro 37

Indpls Howe 57, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 29

Indpls Lutheran 71, Central Christian 10

Indpls Pike 65, Lawrence North 59

Jasper 55, Forest Park 43

Kankakee Valley 68, N. Judson 62

Lafayette Catholic 57, Twin Lakes 53

Loogootee 48, Wood Memorial 30

Madison Shawe 56, Rock Creek Academy 49

Morgan Twp. 71, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 22

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 40

N. Decatur 56, S. Decatur 44

N. Harrison 58, Providence 28

N. Knox 57, Southridge 33

N. Vermillion 38, Riverton Parke 28

New Albany 45, Madison 41

New Castle 59, Wapahani 29

Northfield 53, Tippecanoe Valley 52

Northwestern 60, W. Lafayette 19

Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Ill. 58, S. Newton 19

Penn 71, S. Bend Adams 19

Pioneer 62, Frontier 55, OT

Rockville 61, Turkey Run 29

S. Bend St. Joseph's 78, Jimtown 18

S. Central (Elizabeth) 58, Crawford Co. 52

Salem 77, Mitchell 46

Scottsburg 67, Clarksville 28

Sheridan 54, Tipton 48

Silver Creek 56, Borden 15

Southside Christian 32, Indpls Lighthouse South 29

Tri-Central 38, Carroll (Flora) 25

Trinity Lutheran 61, W. Washington 55

University 91, Indpls Scecina 38

Vincennes Rivet 42, Linton 39

Warren Central 34, Hamilton Southeastern 33

Washington 42, Pike Central 39

Shelby County Tournament First Round

Triton Central 53, Southwestern (Shelby) 34

Waldron 43, Morristown 29

Wayne County Tournament First Round

Cambridge City 31, Centerville 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

New Prairie vs. S. Bend Washington, ppd.

Tri-County vs. N. Newton, ppd.

