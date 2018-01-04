Police: Woman suspected of shoplifting beats corrections officer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Woman suspected of shoplifting beats corrections officer

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Jolene Manthei (Source: LMDC) Jolene Manthei (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police accused a Louisville shoplifter of beating a Metro Corrections Officer over the head with his own baton.

Jolene Manthei, 36, was stopped for suspected shoplifting at the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m.

She's accused of fighting with the corrections officer -- hitting and kicking him several times, before grabbing his baton.

The officer was able to take it back, and hit Manthei with it.

She now faces a charges including theft by unlawful taking under $500, robbery, assault, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and disarming a peace officer.

Manthei is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

She will be in court for arraignment on Jan. 5.

