3 Bellarmine comes back to beat Maryville 70-63, improves to 12-0

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - #3 Bellarmine (12-0, 3-0 GLVC) extended the nations longest homecourt winning streak to 51 and improved to 12-0 with a 70-63 win over Maryville (10-3, 2-2) on Thursday night.

The Saints were red hot early and jumped out to a 33-18 lead.

They led 34-25 at the half.

Bellarmine responded by outscoring Maryville 44-28 in the second half.

Adam Eberhard lead the Knights with 22, Brent Bach added 18.

"Just so many factors," Scotty Davenport said. "Our defense changed the tempo of the game, the crowd changed the tempo of the game and these players took it on the themselves. They shortened the game the first half, we made it a higher possession game the second half because of our defense, and then we did a tremendous job of sharing the ball."

The Knights boarded a bus tonight for a drive to St. Louis to get ready for a game on Saturday against William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.

"We're going to practice in St. Louis on Friday afternoon and then bus all way to Kansas City and ironic as people watch the playoffs on Saturday afternoon, our hotel literally overlooks Arrowhead Stadium, so we're amongst the Titans and Chiefs game on Saturday."

The Knights don't return to Knights Hall until January 15, when they host Southern Indiana.

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)

