Funeral arrangements set for Public Works employee killed on the job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a Metro Public Works employee killed on the job just after Christmas.

Visitation for Trent Haines, 52, will be held on Friday, Jan. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home.

Haines died Dec. 27, 2017 as he was loading road salt into the storage dome at the Public Works West District Roads and Operations yard off Outer Loop. He had worked with Metro Public Works since 2006.

Haines' funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness off Peleske Drive.

