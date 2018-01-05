KSP investigating death of man in Elizabethtown Police custody

Because the death happened under the watch of Elizabethtown Police officers, Kentucky State Police are investigating. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of Charles Yankey, 37, of Elizabethtown.

KSP released a statement saying Elizabethtown Police were called to the 200 block of College Avenue for a possible break-in early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found Yankey at the back door of a home that was not his.

Police said it was a cold night and Yankey did not have any shoes on and was only wearing light clothing. They also said he was confused and disoriented, as they escorted him toward the cruisers.

Officers said Yankey told them he wanted to sit inside the back of a police cruiser because he was cold. Shortly after he sat down, he slumped over.

Police began doing CPR immediately after they noticed he had stopped breathing, according to KSP's statement.

Yankey was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital where he later died. He has since been brought to Louisville for a medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Because the death happened under the watch of Elizabethtown Police officers, Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Yankey's family declined to comment on the story but did mention that Yankey had a medical condition that may have led to complications.

