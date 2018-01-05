Queen Elsa wanted for freezing WAVE Country residents - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Queen Elsa wanted for freezing WAVE Country residents

Posted by Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The cold never bothered her anyway. (Source: Seymour Police Dept.) The cold never bothered her anyway. (Source: Seymour Police Dept.)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The frigid temperatures we're seeing in WAVE Country have caused the Seymour Police Department to issue an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa.

>> Get the latest WAVE 3 Storm Tracking Team forecast

The Ice Queen from the Disney movie Frozen is now wanted for maintaining a common nuisance.

We can confirm that the cold never bothered Elsa, anyway.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Seymour Police.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly