Queen Elsa wanted for freezing WAVE Country residents

The cold never bothered her anyway. (Source: Seymour Police Dept.)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - The frigid temperatures we're seeing in WAVE Country have caused the Seymour Police Department to issue an arrest warrant for Queen Elsa.

The Ice Queen from the Disney movie Frozen is now wanted for maintaining a common nuisance.

We can confirm that the cold never bothered Elsa, anyway.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Seymour Police.

