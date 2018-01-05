Justin Timberlake channels Steve Jobs in 'Filthy' video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - He's brought sexy back.

Music superstar Justin Timberlake released his new video, "Filthy" a few minutes before midnight Friday, writing “This song should be played very loud.”

"Filthy" is the first single of the upcoming Man of the Woods LP. The video features Timberlake looking strikingly similar to Steve Jobs, in a presentation to a large crowd. Timberlake introduces a lifelike robot that dazzles the crowd with its dance moves.

From Youtube:

