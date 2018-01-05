Giant sweatshirt is also a blanket

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With temperatures in the single digits, this looks pretty good.

The Original Comfy was featured on Shark Tank, and now is being sold online. It's a one-size-fits-all sweatshirt, made of blanket material that will keep you warm and toasty all winter.

It'll set you back about $40, and it's available on the company's website.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The website states the Original Comfy is modeled after men's 5XL hoodie, but The Comfy is much roomier.

Now, here's the catch. You probably won't be able to keep warm with the Original Comfy this winter. The sweatshirt/blanket is sold out and not expected to ship new orders until April. There's always next winter.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.