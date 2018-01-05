Cab driver shot near JCPS middle school

The shooting was reported on Carver Court, near Newburg Middle School, around 5:50 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A cab driver was shot near a Jefferson County Public School.

The shooting was reported in the 4900 block of Carver Court, near Newburg Middle School, around 5:50 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2018 Roundup

The cab driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Smiley said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Newburg Middle School principal Nicole Adell sent the following message to parents and guardians at the school:

"Dear Newburg Families,

I wanted to make you were aware that there was a shooting in the neighborhood near our school this morning, and police were searching for suspects. This happened shortly before buses began arriving at the school.

We had extra security on site to ensure a safe arrival this morning.

I just wanted to make sure you were aware. Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have additional questions.

Thank you,

Nicole Adell"

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.