LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This dog doesn't need her human to take her sledding, she'll do it herself.

In this trending video posted on BuzzFeed Animals' twitter page, you can see the dog slide down the hill, pick up the sled and go back to the top. Over and over again.

This dog taking herself sledding will make your entire week pic.twitter.com/GU0POLOuOI — BuzzFeed Animals (@BuzzFeedAnimals) January 4, 2018

