South Oldham Middle School on soft lockdown following threat

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A middle school is operating on a soft lockdown following an anonymous threat.

Oldham County Schools spokeswoman Lori McDowell said the threat concerning South Oldham Middle School came into their “see something/say something tip line overnight.

According to Oldham County Schools, during a soft lockdown doors are locked and all visitors are carefully screened.

Police and the school administrative staff are investigating the threat.

