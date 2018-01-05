Lamar Jackson to enter 2018 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson announced he will forego his senior year at the University of Louisville to enter the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jackson tweeted about his decision to enter the NFL Draft on Friday morning:

Jackson won the 2016 Heisman Trophy in dominating fashion, posting individual passing and rushing numbers as electrifying as his highlight reel.

He followed with a 2017 junior season that yielded equally impressive numbers, but Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield won the Heisman last month, ahead of Stanford's Bryce Love, then Jackson.

Some thought Jackson should have earned more votes, but winners rarely come from four-loss teams. UofL finished 4-4 in the ACC and owned an 8-4 overall record at the time the award was handed out. A TaxSlayer Bowl loss to Mississippi State gave the Cards their fifth setback, at least two, if not three, losses more than some had forecast for Louisville in 2017.

Jackson finishes his UofL career with 9,043 passing yards; 4,132 rushing yards; 119 total touchdowns and a host of school and ACC records.

