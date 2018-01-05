Germany through to Hopman Cup final vs. Switzerland

PERTH, Australia (AP) - Angelique Kerber won her singles and contributed heavily in the deciding mixed doubles victory that gave Germany a 2-1 win over Australia and a spot in the Hopman Cup final against Switzerland.
Kerber beat Australia's Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to put Germany within one win of reaching the final against Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic.
But Thanasi Kokkinakis edged Alexander Zverev 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a close tussle to level for Australia, meaning Germany needed to win the doubles to advance.
A Germany loss to Australia in the last of the group matches would have meant three teams ended with 2-1 records, and that would have sent Belgium into Saturday's championship decider at Germany's expense.
Kokkinakis retained momentum in the first set of the doubles, but Kerber remained composed despite a succession of unforced errors from Zverev - and taking the full brunt of a Kokkinakis forehand on her hip - to steer Germany to a 1-4, 4-1, 4-3 (3) in the Fast 4 format.
Zverev praised two-time major winner Kerber's performance, admitting he almost lost the match for Germany.
"Angie played unbelievable in both of her matches - she's the reason we're in the final," Zverev said. "I'm going to give all the credit to her. I didn't play my best today - luckily I have an unbelievable partner."
Germany has won the Hopman Cup twice, but not since Boris Becker and Anke Huber teamed up in 1995.
Earlier, Belgium won its second match and handed Canada its third consecutive defeat with singles victories by David Goffin and Elise Mertens.
Mertens beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4, before Goffin defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 6-4.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more...More >>
Sources say the Trump administration is moving to sharply expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans, including opening up federal waters off the coast of California for the first time in more than three decades.More >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot marketMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal floodingMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceansMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
East Coast storm brings crashes, flooding and outages: A state-by-state lookMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesMore >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.More >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeMore >>