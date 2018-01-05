Louisville man, UofL dental school grad identified as IL murder-suicide victims

No one rides the little train anymore to this junction on the banks of the Kentucky River. Still, like the fictional television town of Hooterville, the road to this place has "lotsa curves, you bet; even more when you get; to the junction - Petticoat Junction."More >>
A special House committee will review allegations that Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, sexually harassed an employee and tried to cover it up through a confidential financial settlement. The allegations form the basis for a complaint filed by eight fellow Republicans seeking Hoover's expulsion.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call LMPD.
The murder-suicide happened in Lake Forest, Illinois, a city on the shores of Lake Michigan north of Chicago, on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 3.
Jackson tweeted about his decision to enter the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday.
