Louisville man, UofL dental school grad identified as IL murder-suicide victims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The victims of a murder-suicide in northern Illinois both have ties to Louisville.

According to police in Lake Forest, Illinois, a city on the shores of Lake Michigan north of Chicago, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan 3.

Officers were called to a Dunkin' Donuts store after shots were heard around 6:20 a.m. A man and woman were found in a parking lot behind the store with gunshot wounds. Lake Forest police say the man was dead, but the woman, who had been shot multiple times, was still alive. She was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

The Lake County Coroner's Office has identified the victims as Ryan Zike, 33, of Louisville, and Claire Vanlandingham, 27, of Lake Forest. According to her Facebook page, Vanlandingham was a 2017 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. Zike's Facebook page says he was a graduate of Trinity High School and Eastern Kentucky University and had formerly been an Interpretive Naturalist Ranger at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A statement from the UofL School of Dentistry said Vanlandingham was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps and called her loss "devastating to the school, dental profession and countless communities who knew her."

Lake Forest police say the Vanlandingham and Zike had been in a relationship that ended in several months ago and that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

