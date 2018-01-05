Report: FBI investigating Clinton Foundation

The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Various unnamed sources are telling CNN, The Washington Post and other national news outlets that the FBI is investigating the Clinton Foundation.

President Donald Trump had repeatedly called for investigations into the Clintons, his former political rivals.

The FBI has been quietly investigating the Clinton Foundation for months, to see if any donations were made to the foundation linked to official acts when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013, according to The Washington Post.

A representative for the foundation gave a statement to CNN dismissing the allegations.

"Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false," Craig Minassian said in a statement to CNN. "The Clinton Foundation has demonstrably improved the lives of millions of people across America and around the world while earning top ratings from charity watchdog groups in the process. There are real issues in our society needing attention that the Clinton Foundation works hard to solve every day. So we're going to stay focused on what really matters."

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

During the 2016 presidential campaign, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then an Alabama senator, suggested that Clinton used her position as secretary of state to "extort" international governments for her family's foundation, according to CNN.

"This is not healthy," Sessions told CNN. "You do not use the Secretary of State position to benefit your private foundation."

Trump said earlier this week that Clinton aide Huma Abedinshould be jailed.

The FBI and the Department of Justice have not delivered an official statement regarding an active investigation.

The Clinton Foundation was formed in 1997 during former president, Bill Clinton. The foundation has raised billions of dollars and helped in humanitarian efforts across the globe.

Michael Wolff's book 'Fire and Fury,' a scathing report detailing Trump's presidency, was released Friday.

A personal attorney for Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to Henry Holt and Wolff demanding the book not be released, according to CNN.

