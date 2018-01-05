Operation Return Home issued for murder victim's friend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An Operation Return Home has been issued for an endangered missing Louisville man.

Austin Gamez, 27, was last seen in the 400 block of Cambridge Station Way on December 27, LMPD said.

RELATED STORIES:

+ Murder victim's friend now missing since her disappearance

+ Young mother left for dead along industrial road

Gamez is described as being 6’00’’ tall and weighing 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department at (502) 574-LMPD (5673.)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Gamez was friends with Teressa McCoy, 27, who police said was found shot to death on Dec. 27.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.