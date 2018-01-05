Jeffersonville Fire Department adds trolley to firefighting arse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Jeffersonville Fire Department adds trolley to firefighting arsenal

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
By Rachael Krause, Multi Media Journalist
Connect
The trolley will be used throughout this cold snap and the rest of the winter months. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The trolley will be used throughout this cold snap and the rest of the winter months. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick (Source: WAVE 3 News) Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Inside the trolley sits blankets, hand warmers and even bottles of water. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Inside the trolley sits blankets, hand warmers and even bottles of water. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new piece of equipment is helping Jeffersonville firefighters during these cold nights. 

>>> WATCH: Rachael's report here

A city trolley sits inside the fire department, ready to roll with the fire crews in case of a fire. While the trolley has not yet been used, due to a lack of recent fires, Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick said they have had it since Tuesday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Indiana lawmaker proposes assisted-suicide bill
COLUMN: The road to Hooverville has 'lotsa curves'
Special committee named to review request for expulsion

Inside the trolley sits blankets, hand warmers and even bottles of water. Crews can use the trolley and the items inside to rest and warm up while fighting fires in frigid temperatures. Victims can also use the trolley as a safe spot to wait while crews work to extinguish the fire at their homes or businesses. 

"When you're dealing with water in these temperatures, staying warm, switching our guys in and out and making sure they get rehab, staying fresh is very important to us," Hedrick explained.  "And of course, any of the residents that are displaced from a fire, an incident or even a prolonged car rescue, anything like that we're going to use this in these temperatures to really keep people warm."

Hedrick said the trolley will be used throughout this cold snap and the rest of the winter months. The Jeffersonville Fire Department also reached out to neighboring communities to let them know if they need help on a call, both crews and the trolley can lend a hand. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly