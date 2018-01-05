Jeffersonville Fire Department adds trolley to firefighting arsenal

The trolley will be used throughout this cold snap and the rest of the winter months. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new piece of equipment is helping Jeffersonville firefighters during these cold nights.

>>> WATCH: Rachael's report here

A city trolley sits inside the fire department, ready to roll with the fire crews in case of a fire. While the trolley has not yet been used, due to a lack of recent fires, Jeffersonville Fire Chief Eric Hedrick said they have had it since Tuesday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Indiana lawmaker proposes assisted-suicide bill

+ COLUMN: The road to Hooverville has 'lotsa curves'

+ Special committee named to review request for expulsion

Inside the trolley sits blankets, hand warmers and even bottles of water. Crews can use the trolley and the items inside to rest and warm up while fighting fires in frigid temperatures. Victims can also use the trolley as a safe spot to wait while crews work to extinguish the fire at their homes or businesses.

"When you're dealing with water in these temperatures, staying warm, switching our guys in and out and making sure they get rehab, staying fresh is very important to us," Hedrick explained. "And of course, any of the residents that are displaced from a fire, an incident or even a prolonged car rescue, anything like that we're going to use this in these temperatures to really keep people warm."

Hedrick said the trolley will be used throughout this cold snap and the rest of the winter months. The Jeffersonville Fire Department also reached out to neighboring communities to let them know if they need help on a call, both crews and the trolley can lend a hand.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.