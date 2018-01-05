Visitation held for Metro Works employee killed on the job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friends and family gathered on Friday to pay their respects to the Metro Public Works employee killed on the job.

Trent Haines, 52, died on December 27 while he and two others were loading road salt into a storage dome.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Public Works employee killed in conveyor accident identified

+ Man killed loading road salt at Kentucky facility identified

+ Mayor Fischer talks highs and lows of 2017

In a statement released by Louisville Metro Public Works, West District Operations Manager Barry Clyde described Trent as "one of the nicest people you'd ever meet," and said he was "always looking out for everybody."

Haines' visitation was Friday evening at A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home.

The funeral will take place Saturday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.