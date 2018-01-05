Just shy of her 100th birthday, Mississippi woman bags deer

MORGANTOWN, Miss. (AP) - A 99-year-old hunter in Mississippi wants to know why people are making a big fuss about her recent kill. It was a doe after all, not a prized buck.
The Clarion Ledger reports that Bertha Vickers used a .243 Winchester rifle to kill a doe recently a few miles from her rural home. Relatives posted pictures of Vickers and her kill on Facebook, and people sent messages of congratulations.
Vickers says she doesn't know "why everybody is making such a big deal about it" because it was "just a doe" and not a buck.
Vickers lives near the farming community where she grew up in northern Mississippi, outside Starkville. She still mows her own yard and enjoys squirrel hunting.
She turns 100 on Tuesday.
