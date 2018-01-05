SportsFest returns to Kentucky Expo Center

More than 20 interactive sports experiences will be featured and kids are encouraged to complete every station. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - SportsFest is back at the Kentucky Expo Center and organizers are hoping that event encourages WAVE Country kids to be more active.

The family-friendly SportsFest is a one-stop shop that allows kids six to thirteen participate in a number of sports, learn more about the sports they like and sign up for instruction or leagues.

SportsFest will be held January 6 and 7.

"Earlier this year, we launched our Louisville Active initiative, which is meant to help promote a culture of active lifestyles in our community," Louisville Sports Commission President and CEO Karl F. Schmitt, Jr. said. "SportsFest is a great complement to this initiative in that SportsFest's sole purpose is introducing youth to a multitude of sports opportunities available to them in the Louisville region."

More than 20 interactive sports experiences will be featured and kids are encouraged to complete every station. Those who do will receive a Master Sports Fest Wrist Band.

SportsFest also will feature autograph sessions, giveaways, and exhibitors in addition to interactive displays from the Indianapolis Colts, Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, and Kentucky Science Center.

