Louisville LEGO Fan Expo opens this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville LEGO lovers can get their fix this weekend.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Expo opens at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend, Jan. 6 and 7.

"The possibilities are limitless. Limitless appeal," organizer Greyson Beights said.

Organizers said the LEGO Expo this weekend will have "massive life-sized LEGO displays, over 40 world landmarks build [sic] to-scale, beautiful original paintings built from LEGO, and tons more."

There will also be build zones were kids and adults can get hands-on.

Award-winning Canadian LEGO artist Paul Hetherington, who created The 2016 LEGO Creation of the Year, will be a special guest at the event.

Hetherington will bring a live gallery of his displays with him, including "Batman vs Joker Gotham Theater Showdown."

Vendors will also be on hand selling everything LEGO.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center in East Hall A and B.

Tickets are $15 and organizers recommend people buy them online because they usually sell out. Get tickets by clicking or tapping here.

Parking is $8 per vehicle.

