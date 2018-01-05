Trial of man accused of child's murder moved to Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The site for the trial of a man charged with the murder of a 7-year-old girl in south central Kentucky has been moved to Hardin County.

Allen County Circuit Court Judge Janet Crocker granted the motion filed by Timothy Madden for a change of venue of his jury trial and to move the start of the trial to a later date.

Madden is charged with murder, kidnapping, rape and sodomy in the death of Gabriella Doolin. She disappeared on November 14, 2015 while attending her brother's youth football game that was being played at Allen County-Scottsville High School. Gabbi's body was found about 400 feet away from the football stadium.

Madden's attorney told the court that his client couldn't get a fair trial in Allen County because of pre-trial publicity.

The trial was originally scheduled to start Feb. 26. A scheduling hearing will be held Feb. 13 in Allen County.

