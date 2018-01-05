Brides looking for gowns and former bridal salon owner after store closes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - They were not left at the altar, but several area brides said it might be a close second after finding out this week that their wedding dresses are gone.

They said they either put down a deposit or paid in full at Crystal Wedding Gown in St. Matthews, but the doors are locked and their calls haven't been returned.

A spokesman with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office said they were contacted by the Better Business Bureau in Louisville on the matter.

About a dozen brides began sharing their stories on social media and said they were devastated after finding out that the wedding gowns they had purchased for their upcoming weddings were gone and so was the guy who sold the dresses to them.

That guy, they said, is Crystal Wedding Gown owner Bryan Bailey. WAVE 3 News wanted to try and get his side of the story, but the blinds were down and no one came to the door at his Radcliff home.

"I'm surprised, it's very surprising," next door neighbor Chad Howe said.

Howe said he hadn't seen Bailey in the last few days, and hadn't heard about his shop closing.

Someone who did? Seneca High teacher Lauren Heavrin, who's getting married June 15.

"I'm so excited, we've been engaged for a year and a half," Heavrin smiled.

Right after her fiance popped the question in 2016, Heavrin said she picked out the dress at Crystal Wedding Gown in St. Matthews. The once beautiful store is now empty.

Heavrin said she was scheduled to have a gown fitting over the weekend, but it was gone and her $1,100 deposit was too.

"That was the most exciting part, you know, of getting ready, you get started, you get your dress and you plan everything else after that," Heavrin said. "I mean, I still have the fiance, so I'm happy but, that is really awful."

A former store manager claimed Bailey owed her commission on several sales. Customers said employees let them know the store was closed.

"I was in shock. I went to their website to see if I could find anything and I tried calling their phone numbers, and everything was disconnected," said bride-to-be Angela Drexler.

Drexler showed WAVE 3 News the dress she had hoped to get married in on April 28. She said when she went to a fitting in October, the showroom was full.

"Now, I have to go find another dress, when I thought that part was taken care of," she said.

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office said the brides should file a complaint with their office, and said if the brides didn't get their gowns but they paid for them, they should file a police report.

Some area bridal shops offered discounts to those brides. Officials with the Louisville Wedding Network hosting the 2018 Trends Show on Friday night at the Kentucky Expo Center said brides should also check with the BBB and the website The Knot when shopping for reputable dress retailers.

The AG’s office said the office received more than 2,400 consumer complaints in 2017 and it worked to help return restitution of goods and services when possible. Consumer Complaint Form.

