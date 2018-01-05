Radcliff Police seeking help locating man caught on camera

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera.

The department issued the photos on their Facebook page on Friday. In the photos, the man can be seen wearing a baseball cap and coat.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Drugs, firearms discovered after police pursuit through southern Indiana

+ Trial of man accused of child's murder moved to Elizabethtown

+ Indiana lawmaker proposes assisted-suicide bill

Police have not released where the photos were taken, or any further information on why the man is wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call (270) 351-4477 or the anonymous tip line at (270) 351-7477 or (270) 351-TIPS.

Police said callers should reference Incident #2017-305 during reports.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.