Radcliff Police seeking help locating man caught on camera

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera.

The department issued the photos on their Facebook page on Friday. In the photos, the man can be seen wearing a baseball cap and coat.

Police have not released where the photos were taken, or any further information on why the man is wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to call (270) 351-4477 or the anonymous tip line at (270) 351-7477 or (270) 351-TIPS. 

Police said callers should reference Incident #2017-305 during reports.

