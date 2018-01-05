Businesses bucking normal January retail slump

With the stock market hitting record highs and consumer confidence strong through the Christmas shopping season, many retailers brace for a slow down during the months of January and February.

“That's when people get their invoices for what they've spent for their friends and family for Christmas,” said Newport Liaison Coordinator, Bev Holiday.

The cold weather conditions do not help.

“It can be our biggest nightmare,” said Holiday.

The cold weather has slowed sales for some businesses along Monmouth Street.

“When it gets colder like this they tend to back off because it's so cold out," said Lana’s Diner co-owner, Dennis Griffith.

One of the newest businesses along Monmouth Street is Jet Age Records. The store sells vinyl records and has a coffee bar in the back of the store.

"We've been doing pretty good. “We expected a slowdown and we didn't," said owner, Tom Schraer, who credits the business traffic along Monmouth to the uniqueness of the businesses along the street.

“There are actually great little businesses in Newport. You know, if you come up, walk up and down Monmouth Street, that's how we were found, when you walk up and down Monmouth Street you'll find a bunch of great little stores," said Schraer.

