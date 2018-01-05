Kentucky Kingdom hiring more than 1,000 positions for upcoming season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay are hiring for the upcoming park season.

In a release Friday, the park said it needs to fill 1,400 positions in several departments, including rides, food service, retail, public safety, and guest services.

Kentucky Kingdom lifeguards must be at least 16 years-old and ride operators must be at least 18, according to the park. There are also a limited number of positions open for applicants who are 15.

Kentucky Kingdom opens on weekends beginning April 29, 2018. Both Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay open daily on May 25, 2018.

Applications can be found here.

